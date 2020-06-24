DeSantis continues to support reopening despite increase in coronavirus cases

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – What a difference five weeks make.

“People in Florida have responded very positively to the steps so far, so we want to continue on that journey,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said before the coronavirus cases started to increase again.

Despite another record daily toll of COVID-19 positive cases, DeSantis continues the journey of reopening Florida.

“If you follow guidelines everything works out fine,” DeSantis said.

Noticeably, DeSantis has started wearing face masks to public appearances and has acknowledged the guidance that masks stop the spread even though he still won’t mandate the face coverings by law in Florida.

“The transmission is being driven in metro areas. You see that clearly; see it in Dade,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis banter turned into backhand when asked about the former Florida Department of Health employee who is accusing the state of cooking the data on the coronavirus to improve appearances.

″You guys have been on the conspiracy bandwagon for months,” DeSantis said. “You have no evidence for it. You need to move on.”

Florida’s COVID-19 metrics have reversed since DeSantis took a victory lap five weeks ago. And though those who are testing positive are trending younger and less severely symptomatic, the positive case count is well over 100%. It’s one of the metrics used to decide when to reopen.

At last check on Wednesday afternoon, hospital beds in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties averaged below 23% availability.

DeSantis stops short of assigning blame for the uptick that epidemiologists say is the result of too much lax human interaction.