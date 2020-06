HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County that he will be signing a bill to increase public schools’ teachers’ pay.

DeSantis made the announcement at the Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Florida House Rep. Toby Overdorf will also be attending the news conference.

Overdorf, of Palm City, serves on the Higher Education & Career Readiness Subcommittee and the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.