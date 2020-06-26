Broward says this weekend will look different, with crackdown for coronavirus rule-breakers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As cases of COVID-19 shoot up, code enforcement is cracking down — on people and businesses not playing by the rules.

Friday marks a new chapter for Broward County, whose leaders admit they were a bit lax in enforcing their orders earlier.

Under a new emergency order, businesses cited will have to shut down for a minimum 24 hours, and repeat offenders could face fines upwards of $15,000.

The rules are familiar: forcing people to wear masks, practice social distance and follow hygiene protocols.

“We need to be more aggressive in our enforcement,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said.

