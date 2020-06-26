Coronavirus: Florida reports 8,942 new cases, shattering record yet again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 8,942 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, smashing the state’s one-day record of 5,511 that had been set Wednesday.

The state is now up to 122,960 confirmed cases and 3,366 deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

There were 39 new coronavirus-related deaths reported Friday morning across the state, including 11 in Miami-Dade County, two in Broward and four in Palm Beach County.

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed cases increased by 1,532 to 30,196. The county has 946 deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 736 to 13,320. The county’s death toll rose to 381.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 658 to 12,498, with the death toll at 490.

Monroe County now has 202 cases (an increase of 14 overnight) and four confirmed deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 13,775 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Medical experts and elected leaders have noted a rising number of cases among younger patients, which they’ve attributed to more widely available testing and people coming closer together both as businesses reopen and while attending large protests in recent weeks.

This week, local leaders have gotten tougher on face masks and threatened to shut down and heavily fine businesses that don’t follow safety guidelines.

Positivity rates rise

The explanation that the COVID-19 case rise can be purely attributed to more testing has been shelved as the rate of positivity among Florida’s tests has increased significantly in the past week-plus.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 1.7 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 6.6% coming back positive.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida has been higher over the past week than previously, cresting at 15.91% positivity for tests administered Tuesday.

A look at the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over recent days in Florida. (Florida Department of Health)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/5 – 6.8%

6/6 – 3.6%

6/7 – 7.8%

6/8 – 5.1%

6/9 – 7.1%

6/10 – 5.7%

6/11 – 6%

6/12 – 10.3%

6/13 – 3.1%

6/14 – 8.8%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11%

6/19 – 11.6%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.5%

6/24 – 10.1%

6/25 – 14.3%

BROWARD

6/5 – 3.3%

6/6 – 2.9%

6/7 – 4.5%

6/8 – 4%

6/9 – 6.7%

6/10 – 5.9%

6/11 – 5%

6/12 – 6.0%

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.5%

6/16 – 9.7%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 9.0%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 11.0%

6/24 – 6.5%

6/25 – 11.7%

Patients younger, less financially stable

Trends have emerged in South Florida showing that a high percentage of the coronavirus cases are in zip codes that are younger and less financially stable.

Miami-Dade County will target its hotspots (Miami’s Brownsville, Little Havana and Allapattah neighborhoods and areas of South Dade) with more education and distribution of masks and hand sanitizers.

Broward County said it will focus federal funds toward zip codes that are showing up as that county’s hot spots.

While the younger demographic may not face the harshest symptoms from COVID-19, infectious disease experts remind that they can still spread the disease to older and more vulnerable residents.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez even suggested that those vulnerable residents may want to keep limit their contact with the younger crowd that has been out and about.

Hospitals have also reported seeing sicker patients who are in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s than was seen earlier in the outbreak.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 2.4 million confirmed cases, with over 124,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 663,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 9.6 million. There have been more than 489,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 4.8 million being declared recovered.

In Florida, since June 3, the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases each day except one.

Friday: 8,942

Thursday: 5,004

Wednesday: 5,511

Tuesday: 3,289

Monday: 2,926

Sunday: 3,494

Saturday: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

June 8: 966

June 7: 1,180

June 6: 1,270

June 5: 1,305

June 4: 1,419

June 3: 1,317