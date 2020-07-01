Man accused of brandishing gun during racist rant faces charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Joseph Fucheck appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday morning.

The 58-year-old convicted felon is facing charges in a case Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle described as a hate crime on Tuesday.

The victim, Dewayne Wynn, said he was talking to his neighbor when Fucheck drove up to his mailbox and left a flyer. Wynn was looking at the flyer when Fucheck returned to accuse him of stealing it.

Fucheck pulled out a gun. Wynn pulled out his mobile phone and started to record Fucheck’s racist and homophobic slurs. Fucheck drove away.

Officers arrested Joseph Fucheck on Tuesday after he was accused of holding a man at gunpoint during a racist rant in Miami-Dade County. (MDPD)

The video of the June 14th incident went viral. Detectives identified Fucheck, whose criminal history includes grand theft, and arrested him on Tuesday at his home in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade County court records show Fucheck, who is being held without bond, has an open March 18 petit theft charge. Records show he is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.