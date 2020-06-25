Former Miami Gardens police officer turns himself in

MIAMI, Fla. – One of two former Miami Gardens police officers fired by the chief of the department over a March 21st excessive force incident is now at the center of another investigation. On Thursday, he turned himself in to authorities.

Jordy Yanes Martel will likely be charged with battery and official misconduct by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office from another incident that happened in January at Tootsies Cabaret, a strip club in Miami Gardens, when he was working an off-duty detail.

At a press conference, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle will unveil a video showing the alleged use of force from an arrest on Jan. 14.

Yanes Martel is being represented by the South Florida Benevolent Association, who stated that their concern over “recent nationwide events surrounding law enforcement played into today’s actions... We look forward to seeing the actual evidence in order to determine the appropriate defense...”

Yanes Matel stated in a police report that he was working an off-duty detail at Tootsies Cabaret, a strip club in Miami Gardens, at 5:25 a.m., when he as approached by management in reference to someone trespassing.

Yanes Martel said he was wearing a police uniform displaying “conspicuous police markings.”

Safiya Satchell, 33, was being “disorderly and disrespectful toward the members of the staff.” The manager wanted her to leave, according to the police report.

Law enforcement sources said that there is video of what unfolded next: an all-out brawl between Yanes Martel and Satchell. Apparently, the video shows Yanes Martel pressing his knee into the woman’s neck.

Here is the chain of events in Yanes Martel’s police report.

Yanes Martel said the woman, “...purposely and maliciously...struck me on the right part of my lower lip with a closed fist ..(she) continued to fight officers by kicking and punching...”

Yanes Martel stated in the report that he had given Satchell multiple verbal commands to step out of her black Mercedes SUV or “she would be arrested.” She refused to comply, according to the report.

When he did get her out of the vehicle, he said he redirected her to the ground using a ”leg sweep technique.” She continue to kick and punch. That is when Yanes Martel said he told her to comply or she would be tased. “The defendant still refused to comply causing me to retrieve my department issued taser at which point I drive stunned her at least 2 times seeking compliance.”

After a short struggle and with the assistance of another officer, he said he was able to place Satchell in handcuffs.

Matel was fired on June 18 along with Javier Castano from the Miami Gardens Police Department after being called to a gas station in Miami Gardens in March. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel Pratt said she fired the officers because of “egregious behavior.”

The officer was hired in October 2018. In February of this year, he was being investigated by internal affairs for an improper procedure following a crash in his patrol car. Then the investigation and firing over alleged excessive force in March of this year.