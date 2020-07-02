11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade dies of COVID-19, state data shows

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County has died as a result of COVID-19, according to state health department records.

He becomes Florida’s youngest known death from the disease.

The state does not identify coronavirus victims in its reports, but the latest list from the health department released Thursday shows an 11-year-old male fatality in Miami-Dade.

According to the list, the boy is not believed to have contracted the novel coronavirus from travel, and it’s not known if he came in contact with anyone who tested positive.

Miami-Dade has lost 1,018 people to COVID-19, most in the state. The county reported a record one-day increase of 2,304 COVID-19 cases Thursday morning as the state set a new mark of its own with more than 10,000 new cases.

Over 7,000 children under age 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the Miami Herald, which reports that more than 2,800 of those were confirmed to be in South Florida.