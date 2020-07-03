93ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Fourth of July beach closures begin in South Florida

Andrew Perez, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Amid increases in coronavirus cases, South Floridians headed into the Fourth of July weekend with beaches and bars closed and most fireworks displays canceled.

Police officers are requiring face masks in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties and health officials are discouraging large crowded parties and parades.

Father’s Day and Memorial Day weekend gatherings could have been to blame for increases in coronavirus infections.

President Donald Trump is hosting a Friday evening fireworks show at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and a military flyover and fireworks display on Saturday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: