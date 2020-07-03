Fourth of July beach closures begin in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Amid increases in coronavirus cases, South Floridians headed into the Fourth of July weekend with beaches and bars closed and most fireworks displays canceled.

Police officers are requiring face masks in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties and health officials are discouraging large crowded parties and parades.

Father’s Day and Memorial Day weekend gatherings could have been to blame for increases in coronavirus infections.

President Donald Trump is hosting a Friday evening fireworks show at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and a military flyover and fireworks display on Saturday at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.