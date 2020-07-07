After recording racist rant, victim testifies in court

MIAMI – As soon as the car door opened, Joseph Fucheck started this profanity-laced rant in the West Little River neighborhood. The victim, Dwayne Wynn, recorded his racist and homophobic insults on June 14 and testified in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday.

The video shows Fucheck, 58, waved a gun. He said he was a former U.S. Navy Seal. He said he was a member of the Hillsborough County SWAT team. The truth: His bark was worse than his bite. Fucheck is a convicted felon who was waving a low-power air gun.

“As soon as the door opened, he began his profanity-laced rant,” Wynn said during a hearing that was held on Zoom.

Officers arrested Joseph Fucheck on Tuesday after he was accused of holding a man at gunpoint during a racist rant in Miami-Dade County. (MDPD)

Miami-Dade records show he has a pending March 18 case for a petit theft charge. His criminal record includes charges of grand theft, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice and it goes back decades in Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records showed he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon.