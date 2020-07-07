Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announces he tested positive for coronavirus

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease that is blamed for about 65,000 deaths in Brazil.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly said an economic shutdown because of social distancing restrictions would have far worse consequences than the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro visited Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties in March. After his departure, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and a member of Bolsonaro’s staff were diagnosed with COVID-19.