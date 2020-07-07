89ºF

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announces he tested positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this May 26, 2020 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo of the Federal Police, leaves his official residence of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro won the presidency in 2018 with a campaign that emphasized law and order, and said police should be able to kill criminals with almost no legal constraints in order to curb homicides. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, FIle)
FILE - In this May 26, 2020 file photo, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, wearing a face mask with a logo of the Federal Police, leaves his official residence of Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Bolsonaro won the presidency in 2018 with a campaign that emphasized law and order, and said police should be able to kill criminals with almost no legal constraints in order to curb homicides. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, FIle) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Tuesday that he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease that is blamed for about 65,000 deaths in Brazil.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly said an economic shutdown because of social distancing restrictions would have far worse consequences than the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolsonaro visited Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties in March. After his departure, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and a member of Bolsonaro’s staff were diagnosed with COVID-19.

