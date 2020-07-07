Motorcyclist killed in Miami Gardens hit-and-run crash

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead on State Road 7 in Miami Gardens Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a nearby camera captured what appeared to be a black sedan making a left turn onto Northwest 181st Street, right into the path of the motorcylist heading southbound.

Video shows the driver of the black car continuing on Northwest 181st Street and not stopping to render aid.

Devontay Waller, who said he was a friend of the victim, was shaken by the news of his death.

“He was a good person, that’s for damn sure. He was a good person,” Waller said.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

“That’s why I gave up riding. Because people, it’s not always about who rides, but it’s about your surroundings. You have to watch your surroundings,” Waller said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS