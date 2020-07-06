Truck driver arrested after opening fire on young couple in road rage incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida couple was shot at while driving on I-95 and it was all captured on camera.

26-year-old Ardwens Estivene told Local 10 News' Christian De La Rosa that he and his girlfriend were driving north on I-95 approaching the Florida Turnpike extension in Miami Gardens when the driver of a 14-wheeler cut him off.

“So I ended up at least three lanes over, so I just took off, so my window is down I say ‘wow, you almost hit us you almost caused an accident,’” said Estivene. “Now we’re going up the ramp, now I’m ahead of him.”

That’s when investigators say 67-year-old Randall Vaughters, a truck driver from Georgia, sped up towards the young couple’s car.

Danielle Baker, Estivene's passenger and girlfriend started recording.

The couple wonders if the truck driver would’ve shot his gun if they were white.

Vaughters has been charged for assault with a deadly weapon.