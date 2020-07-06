Miami-Dade closing restaurants amid coronavirus spike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is closing restaurants — with the exception of delivery and takeout services — as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that this new order is effective Wednesday and follows the curfew and closure of many entertainment venues, which were announced Thursday.

Gimenez said the county’s beaches will open Tuesday after being closed for the holiday weekend, but they could be forced to close again if people are seen gathering in large crowds or not following safety rules.

“I am signing an emergency order that will close restaurants (except for takeout and delivery services), along with ballrooms, banquet facilities, party venues, gyms and fitness centers, and short-term rentals,” Gimenez said in a statement Monday morning. “These closings, among others that will be included in the order, will be effective Wednesday, July 8, 2020. We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives.”

Miami-Dade County reported a record 2,418 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the state set a new high with 11,458 new cases in a day.

Miami-Dade County confirmed 1,981 new cases Monday and eight resident deaths as a result of COVID-19. The county has the most cases (48,992) and deaths (1,051) in Florida.

Gimenez said that at this time the county will keep outdoor activities open, including condo and hotel pools, summer camps and daycare centers.

“We can tamp down the spread if everyone follows the rules, wears masks and stays at least six feet apart from others,” the mayor wrote to county residents. “I am counting on you, our 2.8 million residents, to stop the spread so that we can get back to opening our economy.”

Gimenez’s full announcement can be seen here.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.