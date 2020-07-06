Coronavirus: Florida reports 6,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 resident deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 6,336 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning as the state emerged from a record-setting weekend of new cases.

The state is now up to 206,447 confirmed cases with 3,778 resident deaths associated with COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the health department.

There were 47 new resident deaths reported Monday morning, including eight in Miami-Dade County, two in Broward and one in Palm Beach County.

The state set a one-day record with 11,458 new cases reported Saturday and followed that with 10,059 on Sunday, pushing Florida over 200,000 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,981 to 48,992. The county has 1,051 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 617 to 21,856. The county’s death toll is now at 414.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 406 to 17,242, with the death toll now at 543.

Monroe County is now listed with 380 cases (a one-day increase of 13) and five deaths.

Broward had set a single-day record for new cases three days in a row (including 1,664 new cases Sunday) before that streak ended Monday. Miami-Dade reported a record 2,418 new cases on Saturday.

All of South Florida closed beaches for the July 4 holiday weekend to prevent crowds from gathering, and Miami-Dade has instituted a curfew and closed many entertainment venues that had recently reopened.

Medical experts and elected leaders have noted a rising number of cases among younger patients, which they’ve attributed to more widely available testing and people coming closer together both as businesses reopen and while attending large protests in recent weeks.

Florida has confirmed at least 16,045 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates rise

Florida has seen a steady increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive, showing that the increase in cases is caused by more than just increased testing.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 2.2 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 9.2% coming back positive.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida has been higher over the past two weeks than previously, topping out at 16% on June 23 and returning to 15% the past two days.

A look at the percentage of COVID-19 cases that have come back positive over recent days in Florida. (Florida Department of Health)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/13 – 3.0%

6/14 – 8.9%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11.1%

6/19 – 11.7%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.6%

6/24 – 10.2%

6/25 – 14.2%

6/26 – 14.0%

6/27 – 17.7%

6/28 – 18.5%

6/29 – 17.7%

6/30 – 18.2%

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.4%

7/5 – 19.9%

BROWARD

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.6%

6/16 – 9.8%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 10.7%

6/24 – 6.4%

6/25 – 11.4%

6/26 – 10.2%

6/27 – 10.4%

6/28 – 12.0%

6/29 – 13.5%

6/30 – 14.7%

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.1%

7/4 – 16.4%

7/5 – 16.0%

Hospitals filling up

Concern is growing as South Florida hospital leaders see hospital beds and ICU capacity reducing.

Both Jackson Health System and Memorial Healthcare System have suspended non-emergency inpatient procedures to protect that capacity.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 2.8 million confirmed cases, with over 129,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 906,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 11.4 million. There have been more than 534,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 6.2 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended sharply upward over the past month:

Monday: 6,336

Sunday: 10,059

Saturday: 11,458

Friday: 9,488

Thursday: 10,109

Wednesday: 6,563

Tuesday: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096