2 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two teenagers are in custody following a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in Hialeah, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Roger Mendez-Caceres, 19, and Alex Sobrino, 17, face charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to Mendez-Caceres’ arrest report, officers were called to the area of 5820 W. 25th Court shortly before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in reference to shots fired in the area.

Roger Mendez-Caceres. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Police arrived at the scene to find a car that had been riddled with bullets.

Police said one victim, identified only as “Victim Hernandez,” was pronounced dead at the scene by Hialeah Fire Rescue. Another person, identified as “Victim Romero,” who was sitting in the driver’s seat, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

A third person, identified as “Victim Garcia,” was sitting in the backseat and was unscathed and remained at the scene.

According to the arrest report, detectives obtained surveillance video that captured the shooting.

Alex Sobrino. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Police said Mendez-Caceres confessed to planning to rob the victims at gunpoint for Xanax and vaping cartridges.

Authorities said the teen admitted to using his mother’s car during the robbery and that he acted as the getaway driver.

He said Sobrino was the gunman, according to his arrest report.