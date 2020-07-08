Broward awaits next steps as county sees increased coronavirus positivity

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The question is will they or won’t they. Broward businesses are waiting to hear if the county will start re-imposing shutdowns.

Mayor Dale Holness is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Broward reported another 1,186 coronavirus cases and one death, bringing the county’s total positive COVID-19 cases to 23,781, and deaths to 419.

And one number that’s particularly concerning is the positivity rate. More than 14% of the tests analyzed Tuesday came back positive — higher than the two-week average of about 13%.

We know county leaders are drafting an emergency order but what exactly it will require is still unclear.

Will it be as strict as Miami-Dade’s new emergency order that forbids indoor dining at restaurants?

Or will it involve measures like stronger fines and more social distancing measures?

“Since Miami put out their announcement there’s definitely been a little bit of anxiety, a little bit of unsure about what’s going to happen next for us,” said Sasha Formica, marketing manager for the Be Nice restaurant group. “We’re definitely anxious to find out so we can move forward with planning and preparing and seeing what this next chapter holds.”

Be Nice’s restaurants include Coconuts, The Foxy Brown and Top Hat Delicatessen in Fort Lauderdale.

Formica said the group has adapted to make the best of a tough situation after being shut down for weeks before reopening.

“We’ve been lucky to, once we’ve been back open, be fairly busy. We’ve taken reservations, we’ve gotten people in the door and we’ve been able to keep a lot of our staff on,” Formica said. “Restaurants have been tasked with monitoring and policing their guests over the last few weeks, and stricter rules may make people follow the rules.”

Holness met with the various city mayors earlier this week, and while there was some disagreement about the proper next step, Holness said something needs to be done to slow the rising COVID-19 numbers as hospital capacity diminishes.

“We must do something, because it’s not sustainable where we are,” he said. “The increases are going to increase unless we do something.”