Coronavirus: Florida adds 9,989 new cases as Miami-Dade and Monroe set single-day records

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 9,989 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning and 48 new resident deaths. As part of that, both Miami-Dade and Monroe counties reported their highest single-day case increases since the start of the pandemic.

The state is now up to 223,783 confirmed cases with 3,889 resident deaths associated with the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the health department.

The new deaths include 11 in Miami-Dade County, one in Broward, one in Monroe and six in Palm Beach County.

Miami-Dade has responded to the recent sharp rise in cases by shutting down restaurant dine-in service, effective Thursday. Broward County is also working on a new emergency order, and Monroe has likewise discussed additional protective measures.

The state set a one-day record with 11,458 new cases reported Saturday and followed that with 10,059 on Sunday, pushing Florida over 200,000 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by a record 2,916 to 53,974. The county has 1,068 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state. The county’s previous one-day high for new cases was 2,418 reported Saturday.

Broward’s cases increased by 1,186 to 23,781. The county’s death toll is now at 419.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 593 to 18,231, with the death toll now at 569.

Monroe County is now listed with 427 cases (a one-day increase of 29) and six deaths.

Medical experts and elected leaders have noted a rising number of cases among younger patients, which they’ve attributed to more widely available testing and people coming closer together both as businesses reopen and while attending large protests in recent weeks.

Florida has confirmed at least 16,758 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates rise

Florida has seen a steady increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive, showing that the increase in cases is caused by more than just increased testing.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 2.3 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 9.6% coming back positive.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida has been higher over the past two weeks than previously, topping out at over 16% for tests taken Monday.

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/13 – 3.0%

6/14 – 8.9%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11.1%

6/19 – 11.7%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.6%

6/24 – 10.2%

6/25 – 14.2%

6/26 – 14.0%

6/27 – 17.7%

6/28 – 18.5%

6/29 – 17.7%

6/30 – 18.2%

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

BROWARD

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.6%

6/16 – 9.8%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 10.7%

6/24 – 6.4%

6/25 – 11.4%

6/26 – 10.2%

6/27 – 10.4%

6/28 – 12.0%

6/29 – 13.5%

6/30 – 14.7%

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.4%

7/5 – 15.8%

7/6 – 13.0%

7/7 – 14.1%

Hospitals and testing

Hospital leaders and medical workers on the front lines are closely watching bed space and ICU capacity, which are both dwindling. There’s a sense that South Florida’s hospitals could be full by the end of the month at the current pace.

Both Jackson Health System and Memorial Healthcare System have suspended non-emergency inpatient procedures to protect that capacity.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

Meanwhile, more residents are going out to get tested for COVID-19, which has led to longer lines and delays with getting results back.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 2.9 million confirmed cases, with over 131,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 936,000 Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 11.8 million. There have been more than 544,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 6.4 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended sharply upward over the past month:

Wednesday: 9,989

Tuesday: 7,347

Monday: 6,336

Sunday: 10,059

Saturday: 11,458

Friday: 9,488

Thursday: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096