Broward working on new emergency order to slow coronavirus spread

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County leaders are drafting an emergency order to further deal with the rising COVID-19 numbers.

What it will call for remains to be seen.

It may not include closures, like was seen in Miami-Dade County. It could be stronger fines or additional distancing measures.

“What we’ll probably do is incremental,” Broward Mayor Dale Holness said. “And not go all the way now [with closures] and see what happens over a short period of time.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, officials are still crunching the numbers. A day earlier, Holness met with the city mayors within the county to discuss options.

The health department confirmed 739 more cases in Broward on Tuesday morning, bringing the county’s total to 22,595 since the start of the pandemic. Broward’s death toll from the coronavirus is now at 418 after four more were confirmed over the past day.

“We must do something because it’s not sustainable where we are,” Holness said. “The increases are going to increase unless we do something.”