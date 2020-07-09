11-year-old Broward girl has died from COVID-19, records show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An 11-year-old girl in Broward County has died from complications of COVID-19, according to state health department records.

The state has not released any more details about the girl, but Thursday’s list of all Florida fatalities includes an 11-year-old female victim from Broward whose infection is not believed to be travel related.

She is the youngest Broward resident to die as a result of the virus.

Last week it was confirmed that an 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County died from COVID-19, becoming the state’s youngest known fatality from the disease.

