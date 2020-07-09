Coronavirus’ attack continues: From 2-mile daily runs to ‘not being able to take a deep breath’

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Under the attack of the coronavirus, Roy Ramos has traded his daily two-mile runs for walks in the short hallway of his apartment. It only took a few days.

Ramos, a Local 10 News reporter, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday afternoon. He was diagnosed with pneumonia on Wednesday. And by Thursday, he said, “I can’t take a deep breath.”

Ramos’ doctors sent him home with a pulse oximeter, also known as a Pulse Ox, a clamp-like electronic device that measures the saturation of oxygen carried in red blood cells. The painless device doesn’t require needles or a blood sample. It will help him know if he needs supplemental oxygen.

“As long as it doesn’t go below 90 (%), the doctor said I am OK,” Ramos said.

Local 10 News Anchor Nicole Perez, who is married to Ramos, said walking from her bed to the refrigerator has turned into a challenging task. She was also diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday. Her symptoms have ranged from nausea to headaches, and stomach aches.

“I guess the symptoms just sort of change day by day,” Perez said.

Ramos and Perez will continue to document their experience with the dangerous disease. As the cases in South Florida continue to increase, Perez said she wants the public to know the virus can target even those who lead an active lifestyle and have no underlying health conditions.

“It’s strange for both of us because we are so healthy,” Perez said.

How to avoid infection

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol . Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks. . This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or of COVID-19. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms

Take your temperature if symptoms develop. Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Social media updates

Roy did a little better today after sleeping through the night, struggling w/ shortness of breath-we are monitoring with the oximeter. It was a little more rough for me: pounding headache & nausea continued throughout the day with a few dizzy spells & some stomach aches. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JxrasBlpUn — Nicole Perez (@NicolePerezWPLG) July 9, 2020

Update: Doc did a chest X-ray. I have pneumonia but my oxygen levels were good so they let me go home. Last night was the first night I slept. No chills, no aches, I still have a cough. @NicolePerezWPLG started experiencing nausea and a headache, but she woke up feeling better. pic.twitter.com/fFLHxm0x2S — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 9, 2020

Thank you to all who have reached out to my wife @NicolePerezWPLG and I following our positive #Covid19 test results. Our colleagues @WPLGLocal10 family have also been so supportive during this time. The comments from everyone are so uplifting. We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/DlvYVXrtfn — Roy Ramos (@RRamosWPLG) July 8, 2020

Roy’s hospital visit update for those of you asking how is x-ray went... thank you for continuing to check in.. we appreciate every single one of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7YOy9eUUoU — Nicole Perez (@NicolePerezWPLG) July 9, 2020