Miami-Dade County, state sign $14 million agreement for more contact tracers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced Thursday that he has signed a $14 million agreement with the state to add an additional 250 contact tracers to Miami-Dade through the end of the year.

The mayor said the county and state’s legal teams worked late Wednesday night to finalize the details of the agreement.

“I appreciate the governor’s commitment to helping expand contact tracing in South Florida, where COVID-19 has hit hardest,” Gimenez said in a statement.

The announcement comes two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis downplayed the county’s need for more contact tracers during a news conference in Miami.

“I have already green-lighted $138 million for the Department of Health to support not just contact tracing but other personnel,” DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday. “All the counties have gotten huge amounts of money from the CARES Act. The contact tracing is something that can be done.”

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease physician with more than 30 years of experience in clinical medicine and pathology, told Local 10′s Christina Vasquez that authorities need to understand there is a need for “an army” of contact tracers in Miami-Dade County’s hot zones.

“We definitely do not have enough contact tracers,” Marty said “We are hovering at about 200.”

During Tuesday’s news conference, Gimenez said DeSantis seemed to disagree about who was responsible for hiring and managing contact tracers in Miami-Dade.

Gimenez clarified Thursday that the contact tracers will work for the Florida Department of Health, but will be paid with Miami-Dade County funds received from the federal CARES Act.

“As I told the Surgeon General during a recent meeting, Miami-Dade County has been ready to step in and do whatever is possible within the state’s purview,” Gimenez said. “So, I’m very happy today that we are moving forward.”

According to the mayor, the county will soon be launching a voluntary “Community Empowerment Program” through an app in which its 2.8 million residents can track virus hot spots.

Further details about the program are expected to be released in the near future.

“All of these tools can help us tamp down the COVID-19 curve,” the mayor said. “Most important, all residents must take responsibility and help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks in all public spaces — inside and outdoors — and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet, as well as frequent hand washing.”

Gimenez is urging residents to do their part so the county’s positivity rate can finally go down. As of Wednesday, Miami-Dade County reported 2,916 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day.

“If everyone does their part, we will see our positivity rate go down, our hospitals will not be overwhelmed, and we can start to reopen businesses guided by New Normal rules,” Gimenez said.