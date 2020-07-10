Brothers accused of shooting at 2 vehicles, killing 1 driver

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Two brothers are facing multiple charges after they shot at two vehicles in Broward County, killing one driver, authorities said.

According to their arrest reports, Travis Jabori Jenkins, 20, and his brother, Tavian Jenkins, 18, initially shot at a dark-colored 2016 Audi driven by Randerick Gervin, 23, on Tuesday night while they were inside a white BMW near the 101 Liquors store at 159 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Witnesses told Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies that the BMW chased the Audi as it approached West Hillsboro Boulevard and Northwest Third Avenue.

Gervin’s car was struck multiple times, but he fled the scene and was not injured, authorities said.

A white Mercedes-Benz being driven by Herman Grant, 25, however, was then shot at by the brothers and Grant was struck, authorities said.

Grant’s car crashed into a pickup truck before coming to a complete stop at West Hillsboro Boulevard and Southwest 12th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel took Grant to Broward Health North where he died during surgery.

Grant’s nephew, who was inside his car at the time of the shooting, was not injured.

According to the suspects’ arrest reports, a bullet also hit the headrest of a Toyota Camry that was in the area, but a couple that was inside the car was not injured.

A motive for the shootings is unclear.

According to BSO spokesman Gerdy St. Louis, the agency’s Deerfield Beach Crime Suppression Team and Fort Lauderdale Police Department Rapid Offender Career Control unit found Travis Jenkins in the BMW with multiple passengers shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

She said they were near the 2400 block of East Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities tried to pull over the car, but Jenkins fled, St. Louis said.

BSO’s Aviation unit was dispatched and Jenkins, along with two other people inside the car, bailed out near the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Court in Deerfield Beach, she said.

A perimeter was established and Jenkins was apprehended, along with one other person, who was arrested on unrelated charges.

Tavian Jenkins was later detained at Broward Health North where he was being treated for an unrelated medical condition, St. Louis said.

The brothers are being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond. They face numerous charges, including premeditated murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and attempted murder. Travis Jenkins also faces a charge of fleeing from authorities with disregard for the safety of others.