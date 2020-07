DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A car chase on Interstate 95 with Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale police in pursuit came to an end around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

There was a heavy police presence where the vehicle came to a stop at 264 SW 5th Court.

From Sky 10, it appeared that police took one person into custody.

Local 10 is gathering more details and information on what led up to the pursuit.

(Stay tuned for more on this developing story.)