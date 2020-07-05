Police: Speeding car crashes, splits in two killing driver, 14-year-old passenger, injures 3 teens

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 17-year-old woman driving a 2010 Honda Civic at what deputies report was a high rate of speed has left the driver dead along with one of her passengers, a 14-year-old girl from North Lauderdale.

Three other teens, two 14-year-old boys from Lauderdale Lakes, and a 15-year-old female, also from Lauderdale Lakes, remain in an area hospital in serious condition.

Broward Sheriff’s Office reported that shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Crystal McLeod was driving the Honda Civic southbound on North State Road 7 in Tamarac at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said McLeod aggressively changed lanes and over-corrected her steering, which caused the vehicle to slide sideways. The car rotated clockwise before striking a large concrete pole in the 5300 block of North State Road 7 on the driver’s side. That’s when the car split in two, according to BSO.

Tamarac and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported McLeod and her passengers to Broward Health Medical Center. McLeod was pronounced dead at 10:26 p.m. July 4 and 14-year-old Ziair Simpson, was pronounced dead from her injuries at 12:59 a.m. on July 5.

Parents of the juveniles have been notified, according to BSO, and an investigation is ongoing.