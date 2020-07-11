Fallen BSO deputy honored with end of watch motorcycle ride

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputy Benjamin Nimtz worked out of the Broward County Sheriff's Office Deerfield beach district

He was a US Army veteran who lost his life in the line of duty almost one year ago.

It was back on July 21 of 2019 when Deputy Nimtz drove his patrol SUV with lights and sirens heading to a domestic dispute call around 3 a.m.

He crossed an intersection of Military Trail and Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach

when the driver of a pickup truck ran a red light and collided with him.

That driver, 32-year-old Darran Johnson, is facing charges of vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter and 11 other criminal counts and infractions.

Deputy Nimtz only had three shifts left to work before he was heading to Indiana to join his wife and two kids.

On Saturday, motorcycle riders will be followed by a customized truck towing a 28-foot trailer with graphics depicting the fallen.