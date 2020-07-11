Deputies arrest man in connection to shooting at Broward house party

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man on Friday in connection to a shooting during a house party in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said Johnny Guerrier was involved in the 5 a.m. shooting at a home near the intersection of Northeast Eighth Street and Northeast 23rd Terrace.

Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO, said the shooting remains under investigation. She is asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.