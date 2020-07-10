Several people detained for questioning after shots fired during house party

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Several people were detained for questioning Friday morning following a shooting in Pompano Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, someone called authorities around 5 a.m. to report a loud party near the 800 block of Northeast 23rd Terrace.

St. Louis said deputies arrived to the area and heard gunshots.

A perimeter was then established and the area was canvased.

No injuries were reported, but several people were taken into custody for questioning, St. Louis said.

No other details were immediately known.