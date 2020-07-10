89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Several people detained for questioning after shots fired during house party

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Pompano Beach, Broward County, Crime
Police investigate after shots were heard while they responded to a report of a loud house party.
Police investigate after shots were heard while they responded to a report of a loud house party. (WPLG)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Several people were detained for questioning Friday morning following a shooting in Pompano Beach.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, someone called authorities around 5 a.m. to report a loud party near the 800 block of Northeast 23rd Terrace.

St. Louis said deputies arrived to the area and heard gunshots.

A perimeter was then established and the area was canvased.

No injuries were reported, but several people were taken into custody for questioning, St. Louis said.

No other details were immediately known.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at scene of shooting in Pompano Beach.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies at scene of shooting in Pompano Beach. (WPLG)

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: