Coronavirus: Florida reports 12,624 more COVID-19 cases Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 12,624 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, coming on the heels of 15,300 new cases Sunday, which was a one-day record for any state.

If not for that Sunday total, Monday’s number would be a new record.

Florida is now up to 282,435 confirmed cases with 4,277 resident deaths associated with the novel coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the health department.

Of the 35 new deaths reported Monday, there were four in Miami-Dade County and five in Palm Beach County. Broward and Monroe counties had no additional fatalities reported.

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 3,269 to 67,713. The county has 1,143 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 1,459 to 31,484. The county’s death toll remains at 464.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 788 to 21,806, with the death toll now at 611.

Monroe County is now listed with 611 cases, a one-day increase of 39, and six deaths.

On Sunday, single-day records for new cases were reached in Miami-Dade (3,576), Broward (1,772) and Palm Beach County (1,171). Monroe had its single-day high with 74 new cases on Saturday.

Medical experts and elected leaders have noted a rising number of cases among younger patients, which they’ve attributed to more widely available testing and people coming closer together both as businesses reopen and while attending large protests in recent weeks.

Florida has confirmed at least 18,498 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates

Over recent weeks, Florida has seen a notable increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive, showing that the rise in cases is caused by more than just increased testing.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 2.6 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 10.7% coming back positive.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed Wednesday. Positivity lowered to 11.4% for tests processed Sunday. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/13 – 3.0%

6/14 – 8.9%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11.1%

6/19 – 11.7%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.6%

6/24 – 10.2%

6/25 – 14.2%

6/26 – 14.0%

6/27 – 17.7%

6/28 – 18.5%

6/29 – 17.7%

6/30 – 18.2%

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.2%

7/10 – 21.4%

7/11 – 16.5%

7/12 – 20.2%

BROWARD

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.6%

6/16 – 9.8%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 10.7%

6/24 – 6.4%

6/25 – 11.4%

6/26 – 10.2%

6/27 – 10.4%

6/28 – 12.0%

6/29 – 13.5%

6/30 – 14.7%

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 14.9%

7/10 – 15.8%

7/11 – 13.4%

7/12 – 13.8%

Hospitals and testing

Hospital leaders and medical workers on the front lines are closely watching dwindling bed space and ICU capacity. There’s a sense that South Florida’s hospitals could be full by the end of the month at the current pace.

Both Jackson Health System and Memorial Healthcare System have suspended non-emergency inpatient procedures to protect that capacity.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

Meanwhile, more residents are going out to get tested for COVID-19, which has led to longer lines and delays with getting results back.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 3.3 million confirmed cases, with over 135,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 12.9 million. There have been more than 569,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 7.1 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended sharply upward over the past month:

Sunday: 15,300

Saturday: 10,360

Friday: 11,433

Thursday: 8,935

Wednesday: 9,989

Tuesday: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

