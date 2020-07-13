How to get a job as a contact tracer in Florida

MIAMI – It’s become a common question from viewers: How do I get a job as a contact tracer?

Infectious disease experts have continually said that contact tracing is key to battling the coronavirus pandemic. Tracers are responsible for speaking with people who have become infected with COVID-19, finding out who they have been in close contact with and notifying those people so they can be checked.

According to the Florida Department of Health, if you’re interested in the job, you can visit Jobs.MyFlorida.com, Maximus.com or FavoriteStaffing.com for available employment opportunities.

Some colleges have offered free online classes to learn how to do contact tracing.

According to the health department, Miami-Dade has approximately 300 contact tracers. Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week that 250 additional contact tracers will be added in the county. A spokesman for the health department said new contact tracers “are being onboarded now and will be in position in the coming days.”

Experts have said that the state needs over 3,200 contact tracers to properly handle the pandemic.