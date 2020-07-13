Dirty Dining: Kitchen ordered shut after inspector sees insects landing on cooked rice and shrimp

State Inspectors ordered four South Florida restaurant kitchens shut last week.

Roach and temperature issues were found at Chicos Restaurant in Hialeah.

Flies were landing on clean utensils, cooked rice, shrimp and flour at Dragon Teahouse in Oakland Park.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

CHICOS RESTAURANT

4070 WEST 12TH AVENUE, HIALEAH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/8/20

25 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 live roaches on the wall next to walk in freezer located on the back area, 20+ live roaches on the wall behind cook line, 10+ live roaches on the floor under three compartment sink, 5+ live roaches on the wall behind the triple reach in cooler, 10 live roaches crawling on kitchen area floor in front of cook line."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed yellow rice (53°F - Cold Holding); chicken (55°F - Cold Holding); pasta (49°F - Cold Holding); ground beef (50°F - Cold Holding); cooked potatoes (53°F - Cold Holding); Pork (50°F - Cold Holding); Beef (51°F - Cold Holding); Pork (50°F - Cold Holding) inside walk in cooler for more than 4 hours as per operator, operator discarded it. Repeat Violation** **Repeat Violation**."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue."

"Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed yellow rice (53°F - Cold Holding); chicken (55°F - Cold Holding); pasta (49°F - Cold Holding); ground beef (50°F - Cold Holding); cooked potatoes (53°F - Cold Holding); Pork (50°F - Cold Holding); Beef (51°F - Cold Holding); Pork (50°F - Cold Holding) flan 40°F (cold holding) was cooked for more than 24 hours as per operator."

SADIE’S GRILL & DELI

1301 WEST COPANS ROAD, POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 7/9/20

3 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 2 live roaches fell from inside paper towels dispenser at end of cook line Approximately 10 live roaches under rack at end of the cook line Approximately 10 live roaches under ice chest next to back door, not in kitchen."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

HUNAN WOK

3355 SHERIDAN STREET, HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 7/6/20

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach next to hand wash sink in cook line. 1 dead roach on floor next walk in freezer. 1 dead roach on floor in dry storage next to bottled soda rack. 1 dead roach under fryer in cook line. 1 dead roach in front of 2 door Dukers reach in cooler in cook line."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach crawling on floor next to BBQ oven in cook line. 2 live roaches under wok frying station in cook line."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Operator removed ice, cleaned and sanitized ice machine during inspection."

"Bags of flour and rice not covered in dry storage area. Operator covered."

"Shelf under preparation table soiled with food debris/ grease in cook line under rice warmers. Under Home black reach in cooler soiled with food debris in cook line next to microwave."

Dragon Teahouse on East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park was ordered shut after 11 violations. (WPLG)

DRAGON TEAHOUSE

1327 EAST COMMERCIAL BLVD., OAKLAND PARK

ORDERED SHUT 7/7/20

11 VIOLATIONS

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 12/12/18

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 30 live flying insects landing on clean utensils at dishwashing area, approximately 15 live flying insects landing on open container with cooked rice in prep area, 6 live flying insects landing on raw shrimps in prep area, approximately 40 live flying insects landing on cans and containers with seasoning in dry storage area, 4 live flying insects landing on open bag with flour next to walk in cooler and 5 live flying insects landing on 2 compartment perp sink. **Repeat Violation**."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. -Observed various food items contaminated by live flying insects; cooked rice, open bag with flour and raw shrimps."

"Stored food not covered. 1. Observed a open bag with flour in kitchen next to walk in cooler. 2. -Observed various food items contaminated by live flying insects; cooked rice, open bag with flour and raw shrimp s. See stop sale."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. -Observed wall throughout kitchen soiled with old food residue. -Ceiling not smooth, nonabsorbent and easily cleanable in food preparation, food storage, or ware washing area. **Repeat Violation**."

“Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. -Observed a container with WD40 stored on food preparation table next to raw beef. Operator removed and stored properly.”