Maybe you can identify this Hallandale bank robber by his shoes

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The FBI released photographs from a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday at around 9:40 a.m.

The robber walked into Third Federal Savings bank branch located at 929 Hallandale Beach Blvd. and demanded money. The FBI stated at this time it is not disclosing the amount of cash that was taken.

Surveillance video taken from the bank’s camera shows the robber covered in dark clothing wearing gloves and a mask, dark pants and a gray jacket. The FBI has noted the robber’s light colored running shoes as something that may help identify the suspect.

If anyone has information on the identity of the bank robber, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or you can call Crimestoppers at (800) 346-8477 and remain anonymous.