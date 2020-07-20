Despite rise in COVID-19 cases, many summer camps in Miami-Dade have remained open

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Summer Camps in Miami Beach have been ongoing even though several staffers within the Parks and Recreation department have tested positive.

A spokesperson told Local 10 News that there have been nine positive cases of coronavirus within the Parks and Recreation department.

The signs meet you as you drive-up to the drop-off. A questionnaire; does your child present symptoms? Have you had contact with anyone with COVID-19?

If so, those folks are asked not to participate. It's so simple, a 7-year-old can explain it.

"If a staff or child had coronavirus, and they went there, then it would turn into a corona camp," said 7-year-old camper Shane.

More signs posted outside of those summer camp locations instruct parents picking up or checking in a child must wear a mask. So do the kids.

A Miami Beach spokesperson says parks and rec. is operating its summer camps at reduced capacity, up to about 340 kids a day.

Less than half that amount, about 150 campers, are showing up. That spokesperson confirms one recent case of a child testing positive.

Still, Miami Beach has decided to close camps due to the surge in coronavirus cases, saying in a statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution for our campers and staff, discussions began on Friday after a recommendation from our Parks & Recreation Department to close the city-run summer camp due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout South Florida. After discussions with our City Manager, starting today, we are advising parents that camps will be closed next week.”

One South Florida mother that spoke with Local 10 News understands the pandemic struggle is real.

“I would avoid it right now,” Irene Lobanova said of sending her child to camp. “We’re trying to do our own physical activities. Today, I can go (with) him to the beach myself, that’s why today, I’m not sending him to the camp. Tomorrow, we’ll see.”

Local 10 also checked with Miami-Dade County, which is now saying it will close all summer camps at the end of the week”

“With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in our community and in an abundance of caution, we will be closing all 36 Miami-Dade County Parks Summer Camps at the end of this week’s session on Friday, July 17th,” the Miami-Dade Parks Department said in a statement.