Free walk-up testing site opens in Broward County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Leaders in Broward County held a news conference Wednesday morning at a new coronavirus testing site in Pembroke Park.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness spoke at the press briefing at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village at 4900 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., along with State Rep. Shevrin Jones, Broward County Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, West Park Vice Mayor Brian Johnson and West Park Commissioner Felicia Brunson.

The walk-up testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday only. Special senior hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. both days.

No appointments are need to be tested and testing is free to all.

During the news conference, Holness said that officials from the Florida Department of Health in Broward County told him this week that 90% of ICU beds in the county are currently filled.

He said 60 to 80 percent of those who have tested positive in the area have reported that they contracted the virus from a family member.

He said everyone must do more to stop the spread of the virus and continue taking precautions issued by the CDC, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

The mayor also acknowledged the short supply of Remdesivir at Broward County hospitals and urged people who have recovered from the virus to donate convalescent plasma by contacting OneBlood.

He said the county will continue to enforce its 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew daily and has shut down 40 businesses over the past few weeks that were not been complying with the county’s orders.

He said individuals who are not wearing masks or are out past curfew will be fined.

“Everyone is responsible to make sure that we don’t spread this virus any further,” Holness said.