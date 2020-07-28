89ºF

Reward for information in girl’s fatal shooting increases to $20,000

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime, Brownsville
Detectives are asking the public for help finding the shooter who wounded 7-year-old Alana Washington on Saturday.
Detectives are asking the public for help finding the shooter who wounded 7-year-old Alana Washington on Saturday. (Miami-Dade Police Department flyer)

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday the reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of a 7-year-old girl increased to $20,000.

Alana Washington, a second-grade student at KIPP Sunrise Academy, a charter school in northwest Miami-Dade, was shot in the head on Saturday in Brownsville. She died on Monday at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The fatal drive-by shooting was outside of her home at Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 29th Avenue. It also left 2-year-old Alto Jacobs III, a man and a woman injured.

Meanwhile, detectives in Miami Gardens are investigating the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Lynell Humphery, Jr., who was killed Monday in the Bunche Park neighborhood. Detectives in Hialeah are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left two girls injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Humphery’s murder.

