MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center on Tuesday afternoon with two girls who she said were injured in Miami-Dade County.

The woman told Miami-Dade police officers that the girls had been the victims of a shooting in Hialeah. Detectives are investigating.

Officers blocked access to the woman’s blue car with crime scene tape outside of the trauma center’s entrance.

Woman arrives to JMH with 2 girls injured in Hialeah shooting

At first, the officers thought the shooting was in Brownsville, but when investigators didn’t find shell casings, the woman clarified the address she had given them was in Hialeah.

ALANA’S MURDER

Detectives are still searching for the killer who shot 7-year-old Alana Washington in the head.

Alana was a second-grade student at KIPP Sunrise Academy, a charter school in Miami-Dade.

Girl's killer wanted: Miami-Dade offers $15,000 reward

The fatal shooting at Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 29th Avenue also left 2-year-old Alto Jacobs III, a man and a woman injured.

This is a developing story.