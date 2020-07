MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Lynell Humphery, Jr. was fatally shot on Monday in Miami Gardens, police said. He was 18.

Detectives are searching for a shooter who fired a weapon at 3:48 p.m., along Northwest 162nd Terrace in the Bunche Park neighborhood.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Humphery’s murder to call 305-474-1636 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.