Vigil held on birthday of innocent UPS driver killed in crossfire between police and robbery suspects in Miramar last year

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Emotions were high on Monday night in Miramar as the family of a UPS driver killed in a police-involved shooting gathered to mark what would have been the victim's birthday.

His loved ones are still demanding justice for his death.

On what would’ve been his 28th birthday, family members are remembering the life of Frank Ordoñez, and, too, his horrific death.

“A caring, responsible father who put his daughters first on everything,” said Frank’s brother, Roy Ordoñez. “This is painful to watch, but the world has to see what they did to my brother”

It’s been just over 7th months since two men fleeing the scene of a robbery in Coral Gables, hijacked a UPS truck with its driver, Ordoñez, still inside.

It set off a police pursuit that ended dozens of miles north, on Miramar Parkway, with a storm of bullets.

“My brother must’ve thought once the police arrived that they were going to save him,” said Roy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 195 shell casings were collected from the scene.

Killed in the crossfire between the two suspects and at least 20 law enforcement officers who opened fire were the 70-year-old Rick Cutshaw, who was innocently sitting in his vehicle when the gunfire erupted, and Ordoñez, just 27 years old. The suspects were also killed.

Some officers were seen using people’s cars as shields.

"No accountability, no consequences for their actions," said Roy.

Monday night, the late UPS driver’s brother and father found support in friends and other families with loved ones killed in police involved shootings.

His father said that the family is still waiting for justice.

The FDLE did not offer any update Monday on the investigation into this dangerous shooting, only that it is still ongoing.