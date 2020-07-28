Miami man charged in federal court after applying for millions in COVID-19 relief money

MIAMI – A Miami man is facing federal charges after authorities say he fraudulently obtained millions in COVID-19 relief money, using some of the funds to buy himself a $300,000 sports car.

The U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Florida announced the arrest of 29-year-old David Hines on Monday.

He was charged with bank fraud, making false statements to a financial institiution and engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds.

According to the criminal complaint, Hines applied for approximately $13.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, using false information on the applications about the respective payroll expenses of the companies he was applying on behalf of. He was funded nearly $3.9 million in approved loans.

When the money arrived, Hines allegedly did not make the payroll disbursements and instead made purchases at luxury retailers and resorts in Miami Beach. He also purchased a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan for approximately $318,000.

This is not Hines' first run-in with law enforcement. In 2018, Local 10 reported on Hines and a girlfriend being arrested in Miami Beach on a number of charges, including fleeing from officers, following reports of a stolen Lamborghini.

According to police at the time, Hines flagged down officers claiming his girlfriend stole his Lamborghini. When police located the vehicle, they said Hines and the woman became combative with officers and eventually took off.

Hines was charged in federal court on Monday for his coronavirus-related crimes.