Video shows rough arrest at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A video from early Sunday shows police deploying a Taser and wrestling with a man who was arrested in a Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino parking garage.

Seminole police say it started as an argument over car keys. They say Kenroy Smith, 29, walked away with another man’s keys and then refused to cooperate with officers.

The video recorded by an onlooker shows Smith on the ground, police around him, and security looks to be trying to block off the crowd.

Smith is seen being Tased at least twice. The man who recorded this video is heard chiming in multiple times, asking what is going on. We also hear another woman walking by say, “He wasn’t doing anything. He’s laying on the ground.”

The man who recorded the video spoke with Local 10 News after the incident.

“They Tased him in his face once, then they tried to make me move because I was recording,” witness Akil Grace said. “Then they Tased him again and they put their knee in his face.”

Seminole Police say they have reviewed video of the incident and said in a statement: “Officers attempted to place Smith in handcuffs to detain him when he refused to place his hands behind his back. Smith was taken to the ground and actively resisted officers, who deployed a Taser. Smith then placed his hands behind his back and was handcuffed. Smith was arrested, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and booked into the Broward County Jail.”