Miami-Dade League of Cities to hold news conference regarding CARES Act funding

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County League of Cities Board of Directors and Mayor's Coalition are holding a news conference Thursday morning at Miami City Hall.

More than 20 representatives of the 34 municipalities are expected to be present for the 11 a.m. news conference.

The gathering comes after City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced earlier this week that he was speaking with other mayors about the possibility of taking legal action against Miami-Dade County for withholding coronavirus relief funds that he says were meant for city residents.

Suarez said the county participated in “bad faith negotiations” and ultimately took away $81 million in CARES Act funding that was meant for Miami residents based on the city’s population.

“The current county proposal on a reimbursement basis would get our citizens potentially as little as $8 million, which is 10 percent of what we should get based on population,” Suarez said on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a news conference hours after Suarez’s statements were made and said that cities may submit invoices for any COVID-19-related activities to receive reimbursements and said the CARES Act money is already going to programs for all residents throughout the county, whether they live in a specific city or an unincorporated area.

“All residents will get their fair share,” Gimenez said.

Suarez said the city attempted to negotiate with the county to allow 75 percent of the funds to go to the city, while the county kept 20 percent.

“We were negotiating in good faith with Miami-Dade County,” Suarez said. “Not only did they not accept that. They negotiated the whole time in bad faith and never rejected any of our offers, had offered $135 million a week before, according to their own briefings of their commission, and then all of a sudden without any notice passed spending yesterday that would have reduced the amount of money that cities get dramatically to only $30 million for reimbursements.”

Suarez used Atlanta as an example of what cities should be receiving based on population. He said the city of Miami currently has 468,000 residents, while Atlanta has 506,000. He said Atlanta received $88 million directly from the government.

There is a concern that smaller cities could find a reimbursement system financially difficult. They may not have the financial resources to front the expenses, creating a cash-flow problem.

But Gimenez maintained that no city in the county would receive “blank checks” and said testing sites, the senior meal plan, small business program, hotel isolation program, housing, city transit programs and contact tracing are just some examples the money has been used for that affect all 2.8 million residents.

Gimenz said it is the county’s responsibility to make sure that all of the relief money goes to COVID-19-related activities.

“Miami-Dade County is responsible for this money,” he said. “Miami-Dade County has to ensure that every cent is spent on a COVID-19-eligible activity, and if money is not spent on a COVID-19-eligible activity, then that money has to be reimbursed to the federal government, and who has to reimburse that money? Miami-Dade County.”

Gimenez said the federal funds must be spent by Dec. 30 and if any city has additional programs they want to implement, they need to speak with county officials so they can determine whether the county has the budget to approve those programs.

“This money is meant to go to the people of Miami-Dade County,” he said. “It’s not meant to go to the governments of Miami-Dade County.”

There are also FEMA dollars that can be leveraged to cover expenses like sanitation or investments in PPE.