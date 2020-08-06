73ºF

Police searching for gunman after officers are fried upon in Southwest Miami-Dade

Roy Ramos, Reporter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after several officers were shot at in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving behind a truck riddled with bullets.

The search for the shooter is ongoing.

A large presence of law enforcement responded after multiple police vehicles were shot at.

Crime scene tape blocking off the area near Southwest 173th Terrace and Homestead Avenue in West Perrine as officers set up a perimeter, searching for the gunman.

According to police, three unmarked units were hit by bullets. The officers who were shot at were in their vehicles at the time, and returned fire.

The subject then fled on foot, police said.

A police chopper circled above while down below, detectives questioned witnesses hoping to get a better description of the person they are searching for.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez taking to Twitter, showing an unmarked police unit with four bullet holes in the driver side door.

The director saying members of his Homicide Bureau’s Street Violence Task Force were fired upon while doing their job in the area.

Police describe the shooter as a black male in his late teens or early 20′s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

