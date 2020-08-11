Police in Miami searching for 11-year-old girl that disappeared after taking out the trash

MIAMI – Police in Miami are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for 11-year-old Jayla Jones.

She was last seen in the 100 block of NE 67t h Street in Miami, wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

Jayla is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to family members, Jayla told her mother that she was taking out the trash sometime Monday morning and never returned.

Her mother believes the girl may be with a former family friend, who had a falling out with the family. There is a restraining order against the woman, according to Jayla's mother.

Police continue to search for the location of the girl.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.