Man dies after officer saves colleague from getting stabbed in North Miami, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman got a special court order against a man, so he would stay away from her. He didn’t. She told a 911 dispatcher he was stalking her on Friday in North Miami and she needed help.

The man decided to attack a responding police officer and it cost him his life, the North Miami Police Department reported on Friday evening.

According to Commander Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the department, the man was wielding a knife when he attacked the officer in the area of Northeast 11th Avenue and 125th Street.

Another officer saved his colleague from getting stabbed, Brooks said. The man was irate and combative when officers arrived, and Brooks said nothing they did manage to calm him down.

After the officer shot the man, officers performed life-saving techniques until Fire Rescue arrived, Brooks said. A doctor at the hospital pronounced the man dead, police said. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal police-involved shooting.

