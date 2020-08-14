Man charges at cop with knife forcing North Miami officer to shoot, police say

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – An investigation is underway into a shooting that involved North Miami police after a man charged at one of the officers with a knife.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of NE 125th Street on Friday when police responded to a call for help from an elderly woman who told officers who arrived at the scene that she was being followed by a man.

She told them she had an injunction order against the person who was following her.

That’s when police made contact with the suspect. According to police, he became irate and combative and threatened them with a knife.

Officers tried to diffuse the situation, they said, but he charged at one of the officers with a knife.

That’s when a second officer shot the man.

He was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment. His condition is not known at this time

The knife was recovered at the scene.

Northbound and westbound lanes are closed at NE 125th Street and NE 12th Avenue while the investigation continues.

As with any officer involved shooting, Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating.