Fight outside gas station led to killing of teen, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have identified Jeffrey Marlin Dumersaint as the 19-year-old man who was shot and killed Monday at a 7-Eleven store near the border of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Investigators from the Miami-Dade Police Department say Robert Caleb, 32, pulled a semiautomatic handgun from his backpack and shot Dumersaint multiple times after the two were fighting at the gas station at 1000 NE 215th St. around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Caleb ran after the shooting but was taken into custody several blocks south of the scene, police say. According to an arrest report, he told detectives that the fight began after Dumersaint almost hit him with his car as he was walking toward that 7-Eleven.

Caleb faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say two vehicles crashed in the roadway in front of the gas station as they attempted to avoid shots being fired, but the occupants were not shot or injured.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information should call Miami- Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.