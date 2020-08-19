Coronavirus: Florida reports 4,115 new cases, 174 deaths but positivity rates lowering

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida reported 4,115 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with 174 more residents’ deaths, though the state has now gone a full week with daily positivity rates below 10%.

The downward trend in positivity rates also applies locally, with Miami-Dade and Broward counties each posting their lowest rates since June on test results from yesterday.

The state is now up to 584,047 confirmed cases and 9,932 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health.

At least 135 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says.

The new deaths announced Tuesday include 40 in Miami-Dade County, 24 in Broward and 16 in Palm Beach County. Monroe County did not report any additional fatalities.

Florida has seen a gradual lowering of its positivity rate over the past few weeks. For seven straight days, the statewide positivity has been below the 10% threshold that the state wants to be under. The statewide average positivity over the past week has been 8% with the two-week average at 8.65%.

The last day Florida was over 10% positivity was Aug. 12 when a large backlog of data was reported by a Miami Gardens lab, otherwise that streak could be at eight straight days. (See more on positivity rates lower in the story.)

Florida on Monday reported 2,678 new cases of COVID-19, the fewest in over two months, and followed that with 3,838 cases Tuesday.

The state has seen another downswing in test results received over recent days, which is also a factor in the lower number of new cases uncovered.

A look at the number of COVID-19 test results received by Florida's health department each day over the past two weeks. (Florida Department of Health)

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,103 to 148,093. The county has 2,166 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 341 to 67,534. The county’s death toll is now at 1,049.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 202 to 39,662, with the death toll at 1,022.

Monroe County is now listed with 1,666 cases, a one-day increase of 16, and 13 deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 35,200 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4.3 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.54% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.

Positivity statewide has been between 7.1% and 9.5% over the past week, representing a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8.

Miami-Dade’s positivity rate on Tuesday’s test results was 9.7%, lowest since June 15. Broward’s 6.1% from Tuesday is the lowest since June 24.

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.3%

7/10 – 21.5%

7/11 – 16.6%

7/12 – 20.3%

7/13 – 22.2%

7/14 – 20.0%

7/15 – 18.6%

7/16 – 18.3%

7/17 – 17.5%

7/18 – 20.6%

7/19 – 22.7%

7/20 – 19.3%

7/21 – 16.7%

7/22 – 18.6%

7/23 – 19.8%

7/24 – 19.7%

7/25 – 18.1%

7/26 – 18.2%

7/27 – 17.5%

7/28 – 16.3%

7/29 – 17.8%

7/30 – 14.9%

7/31 – 16.2%

8/1 – 15.3%

8/2 – 12.5%

8/3 – 13.7%

8/4 – 15.5%

8/5 – 12.8%

8/6 – 14.5%

8/7 – 13.4%

8/8 – 12.2%

8/9 – 10.8%

8/10 – 13.6%

8/11 – 18.3% (would have been 12.4% when excluding historical data submission)

8/12 – 12.8%

8/13 – 10.9%

8/14 – 10.7%

8/15 – 10.3%

8/16 – 12.3%

8/17 – 10.5%

8/18 – 9.7%

BROWARD

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 14.9%

7/10 – 15.8%

7/11 – 13.4%

7/12 – 13.8%

7/13 – 16.0%

7/14 – 14.8%

7/15 – 16.6%

7/16 – 14.3%

7/17 – 13.7%

7/18 – 12.6%

7/19 – 17.6%

7/20 – 15.1%

7/21 – 12.3%

7/22 – 14.1%

7/23 – 15.7%

7/24 – 12.9%

7/25 – 12.2%

7/26 – 13.2%

7/27 – 10.8%

7/28 – 12.7%

7/29 – 13.8%

7/30 – 10.8%

7/31 – 12.8%

8/1 – 12.0%

8/2 – 8.3%

8/3 – 10.4%

8/4 – 8.8%

8/5 – 8.3%

8/6 – 9.7%

8/7 – 9.7%

8/8 – 8.7%

8/9 – 9.4%

8/10 – 9.9%

8/11 – 8.6%

8/12 – 9.0%

8/13 – 7.5%

8/14 – 7.1%

8/15 – 8.3%

8/16 – 9.0%

8/17 – 7.6%

8/18 – 6.1%

Tracking the records

Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12

Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 276 on Aug. 11

Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 4,141 on Aug. 12 (included a historical data submission); not counting that, record would be 3,576 on July 12

Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12

Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12

Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24

Latest totals

The United States has passed 5.4 million confirmed cases, with over 171,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.8 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 22.1 million. There have been more than 781,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 14.1 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:

Wednesday: 4,115

Tuesday: 3,838

Monday: 2,678

Sunday: 3,779

Saturday: 6,532

Friday: 6,148

Thursday: 6,236

Aug. 12: 8,109

Aug. 11: 5,831

Aug. 10: 4,155

Aug. 9: 6,229

Aug. 8: 8,502

Aug. 7: 7,686

Aug. 6: 7,650

Aug. 5: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

