Coronavirus: Florida reports 4,115 new cases, 174 deaths but positivity rates lowering

Florida reported 4,115 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with 174 more residents’ deaths, though the state has now gone a full week with daily positivity rates below 10%.
The downward trend in positivity rates also applies locally, with Miami-Dade and Broward counties each posting their lowest rates since June on test results from yesterday.
The state is now up to 584,047 confirmed cases and 9,932 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health.
At least 135 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says.
The new deaths announced Tuesday include 40 in Miami-Dade County, 24 in Broward and 16 in Palm Beach County. Monroe County did not report any additional fatalities.
Florida has seen a gradual lowering of its positivity rate over the past few weeks. For seven straight days, the statewide positivity has been below the 10% threshold that the state wants to be under. The statewide average positivity over the past week has been 8% with the two-week average at 8.65%.
The last day Florida was over 10% positivity was Aug. 12 when a large backlog of data was reported by a Miami Gardens lab, otherwise that streak could be at eight straight days. (See more on positivity rates lower in the story.)
Florida on Monday reported 2,678 new cases of COVID-19, the fewest in over two months, and followed that with 3,838 cases Tuesday.
The state has seen another downswing in test results received over recent days, which is also a factor in the lower number of new cases uncovered.
County-by-county
In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,103 to 148,093. The county has 2,166 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.
Broward’s cases increased by 341 to 67,534. The county’s death toll is now at 1,049.
Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 202 to 39,662, with the death toll at 1,022.
Monroe County is now listed with 1,666 cases, a one-day increase of 16, and 13 deaths.
Florida has confirmed at least 35,200 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.
Positivity rates
Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4.3 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.54% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.
Positivity statewide has been between 7.1% and 9.5% over the past week, representing a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)
The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8.
Miami-Dade’s positivity rate on Tuesday’s test results was 9.7%, lowest since June 15. Broward’s 6.1% from Tuesday is the lowest since June 24.
Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:
MIAMI-DADE
- 7/1 – 19.5%
- 7/2 – 20.9%
- 7/3 – 18.9%
- 7/4 – 20.5%
- 7/5 – 19.9%
- 7/6 – 20.9%
- 7/7 – 21.9%
- 7/8 – 26.3%
- 7/9 – 20.3%
- 7/10 – 21.5%
- 7/11 – 16.6%
- 7/12 – 20.3%
- 7/13 – 22.2%
- 7/14 – 20.0%
- 7/15 – 18.6%
- 7/16 – 18.3%
- 7/17 – 17.5%
- 7/18 – 20.6%
- 7/19 – 22.7%
- 7/20 – 19.3%
- 7/21 – 16.7%
- 7/22 – 18.6%
- 7/23 – 19.8%
- 7/24 – 19.7%
- 7/25 – 18.1%
- 7/26 – 18.2%
- 7/27 – 17.5%
- 7/28 – 16.3%
- 7/29 – 17.8%
- 7/30 – 14.9%
- 7/31 – 16.2%
- 8/1 – 15.3%
- 8/2 – 12.5%
- 8/3 – 13.7%
- 8/4 – 15.5%
- 8/5 – 12.8%
- 8/6 – 14.5%
- 8/7 – 13.4%
- 8/8 – 12.2%
- 8/9 – 10.8%
- 8/10 – 13.6%
- 8/11 – 18.3% (would have been 12.4% when excluding historical data submission)
- 8/12 – 12.8%
- 8/13 – 10.9%
- 8/14 – 10.7%
- 8/15 – 10.3%
- 8/16 – 12.3%
- 8/17 – 10.5%
- 8/18 – 9.7%
BROWARD
- 7/1 – 13.5%
- 7/2 – 16.2%
- 7/3 – 14.0%
- 7/4 – 16.3%
- 7/5 – 15.9%
- 7/6 – 12.9%
- 7/7 – 14.0%
- 7/8 – 22.5%
- 7/9 – 14.9%
- 7/10 – 15.8%
- 7/11 – 13.4%
- 7/12 – 13.8%
- 7/13 – 16.0%
- 7/14 – 14.8%
- 7/15 – 16.6%
- 7/16 – 14.3%
- 7/17 – 13.7%
- 7/18 – 12.6%
- 7/19 – 17.6%
- 7/20 – 15.1%
- 7/21 – 12.3%
- 7/22 – 14.1%
- 7/23 – 15.7%
- 7/24 – 12.9%
- 7/25 – 12.2%
- 7/26 – 13.2%
- 7/27 – 10.8%
- 7/28 – 12.7%
- 7/29 – 13.8%
- 7/30 – 10.8%
- 7/31 – 12.8%
- 8/1 – 12.0%
- 8/2 – 8.3%
- 8/3 – 10.4%
- 8/4 – 8.8%
- 8/5 – 8.3%
- 8/6 – 9.7%
- 8/7 – 9.7%
- 8/8 – 8.7%
- 8/9 – 9.4%
- 8/10 – 9.9%
- 8/11 – 8.6%
- 8/12 – 9.0%
- 8/13 – 7.5%
- 8/14 – 7.1%
- 8/15 – 8.3%
- 8/16 – 9.0%
- 8/17 – 7.6%
- 8/18 – 6.1%
Tracking the records
Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12
Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 276 on Aug. 11
Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 4,141 on Aug. 12 (included a historical data submission); not counting that, record would be 3,576 on July 12
Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12
Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12
Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24
Latest totals
The United States has passed 5.4 million confirmed cases, with over 171,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.8 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 22.1 million. There have been more than 781,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 14.1 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Wednesday: 4,115
- Tuesday: 3,838
- Monday: 2,678
- Sunday: 3,779
- Saturday: 6,532
- Friday: 6,148
- Thursday: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096