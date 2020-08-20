Driver in crash that killed 3-year-old on Valentine’s Day to turn himself in

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – More than six months after a horrible crash killed a 3-year-old on Valentine’s Day, the boy’s family may finally be getting some justice.

Hanskabell Amargos, the driver who hit Anthony Rojo De Leon, is expected to turn himself in Thursday to Florida Highway Patrol to face a charge of vehicular homicide.

Anthony‘s family was working a flower stand just off of Dixie Highway in Homestead that day. Suddenly, witnesses say a Dodge Charger came flying out of the Spitzer Chrysler Dodge dealership. The driver, 42-year-old Amargos, lost control and sent the car plowing into the stand.

Anthony was pinned under the car. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from his injuries.

His mother, Judy Rojo, still has so many questions for Amargos.

“I just want to know why, what happened, what was going through your mind?” she said. “I want justice for this. I don’t want to feel this pain. I don’t want for someone else to feel it. I don’t want this.”

Amargos has a prior arrest history that dates back 15 years with charges that include driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and drug possession.