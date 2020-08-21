Search ongoing for paddleboarder missing off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Crews are searching for a missing paddleboarder off Key Biscayne. Within the last hour the board has been recovered, but not the person who was onboard.

Miami-Dade fire rescue and police boats are in the water, and Coast Guard choppers have been flying overhead. Drones could also be spotted above.

The paddleboarder went missing Thursday evening between Key Biscayne Marina and the Key Biscayne Yacht Club.

Local 10 News is working to confirm the identity of the missing person.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

