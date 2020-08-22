Afternoon shooting ends up a double homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double homicide in the residential Highland Gardens area.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. along the 2600 block of Fletcher Court, just off Pembroke Road, according to police.

Two victims were shot, then taken to Memorial Regiona Hospital where officials said they died from their injuries.

Hollywood Police detectives confirmed the investigation is in the early stages and it is not yet known what prompted the shooting or a motive. They are interviewing neighbors in the area, asking if they had seen or heard anything around the time of the shooting.

It is unclear if the victims lived in the neighborhood, if they were walking or driving. At this time, there are a lot of unanswered questions, police said.

Anyone who may have any information about the shooting is asked to give Hollywood police at (954) 764-4357 or Broward CrimeStoppers at (954) 493-8477.

(This is a developing story. More live from the scene at 6 p.m. and as it develops at Local 10.com.)