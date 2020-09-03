86ºF

WATCH: FIU and Local 10’s Louis Aguirre hold Facebook Live to discuss environmental problems following special Saving Biscayne Bay

Local 10's "Saving Biscayne Bay" special airs Wednesday Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.

Florida International University hosted a Facebook Live to discuss the ongoing problems in Biscayne Bay.

Following Local 10′s special Saving Biscayne Bay, several of the school’s researchers who are actively trying to help the bay from the recent fish kills and algae bloom joined the town hall.

Local 10′s Louis Aguirre took the questions to FIU’s experts during the Facebook Live.

The video feed of the Facebook Live can be found below, following Local 10′s special Saving Biscayne Bay.

WATCH: Local 10 Special on "Saving Biscayne Bay" with Louis Aguirre followed by a virtual town hall with FIU. Post your questions in the comment section. We'll answer them during the panel discussion.

